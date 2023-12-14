Rice Lake Golf Course Named Course of the Year

The Iowa Golfers Association has awarded the Rice Lake Golf Course near Lake Mills as the 18-Hole Golf Course of the Year. The award is among a number that are handed out annually to courses, administrators, and golfers around the state.

According to Kathleen Grunhovd with the Rice Lake Golf Course, there were criteria that were used to arrive at the nomination for the award.

Grunhovd explained that the recognition was important in that it gained statewide exposure for the Lake Mills course.

The recognition allows golfers to know where the best courses in the state are. According to Grunhovd, golfers are continually impressed with the Rice Lake layout, club house, pro shop, and course.

This is not the first time the course has been honored by the IGA and Grunhovd hopes there will be many more to come.