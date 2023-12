Court records indicate that Bert Maharas of Forest City will go to trial charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute oxycodone. Maharas, along with Joni Maharas also of Forest City allegedly sold the pills in June to the victim of a car accident.

While Joni Maharas has not entered a plea in the case, Bert Maharas has pled not guilty. His trial is now set for February 21st in Hancock County