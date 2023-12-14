Forest City Blood Drive Needs Donors

Winter may bring us frosty mornings and snow-covered landscapes, but it also brings a unique opportunity to make a real impact in our community. As the temperature drops and we find ourselves bundled up against the chill, it’s important to remember that there’s “snow” one like blood donors.

By donating blood during the winter months, you can be someone’s best friend, ensuring that hospitals have the life-saving resources they need. So, embrace the cozy warmth of giving, and remember, there is “snow” one like blood donors who can shine a beacon of hope amidst the winter’s chill.

The Forest City Community Blood Drive will take place on December 21st from 1-6 pm at 18508 HWY 9, Forest City. Officials are encouraging everyone to schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.