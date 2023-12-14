Algona Officer Murder Trial Set for May

The alleged murderer of an Algona Police Officer will now go to trial on May 14th next year. Officer Kevin Cram was killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant to Kyle Ricke. Court records state that Ricke entered a plea of not guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

Ricke was extradited from Minnesota where police captured him the night of the murder. Ricke did not offer resistance during his arrest and did not contest the extradition. The trial will take place in Kossuth County.