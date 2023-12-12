New Years Eve Fireworks Display Approved by Winnebago Board

The Forest City Education Foundation is going forward with the annual fireworks display for the New Years Eve Gala at Salveson Hall on the campus of Waldorf University. Liz Thompson of the Foundation approached the board about the possibility of using the Winnebago County Courthouse grounds as the base of the display.

Supervisor Terry Durby reflected on the first year that the county allowed for the use of the grounds.

The concerns revolved around the weather but Thompson reassured the supervisors that the issue was always taken into consideration.

The board approved the use of the grounds. The Foundation now awaits the approval of the city before going forward with the midnight display on New Years Eve.