Worth County Discusses Two Proposed Constructed Wetlands

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were approached by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) about the construction of two proposed wetlands.

Shane Wulf with the IDALS explained the purpose of the proposed wetlands.

The IDALS has been working with the Farm Service Agency on numerous conservation programs. That has recently run into issues according to Wulf.

The first project is located near Joice.

The second project is not that far away from the first according to Wulf.

IDALS is working with Boltan and Menck on the design and engineering of the projects. The board approved the work which will begin soon.