Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/11/23 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Final Payment – FM – C098(82) – – 55-98 HMA Resurfacing Contract #038595
6. Drainage
a. General – Work Orders for DD 4 Main and DD 18
b. Drainage Claims
c. Sara Smith & Shane Wulf, IDALS – Requesting Approval for two proposed constructed wetlands
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Resolution #2023-41 – A Resolution to Approve Participation in Winnebago River Watershed Management
Authority Agreement
12. FY25 Compensation Board Recommendations
13. Matt Von Tungeln, Peregrine Energy Solutions – Northern Iowa Windpower I – Update – 9:00 A.M.
14. Water System Improvement Project
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. EMS Continued Discussion
17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – December 11 – 9:30 A.M.
c. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – December 11 – 11:00 A.M.
d. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.
e. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024
f. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024
g. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024
Adjourn