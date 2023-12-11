Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/11/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Final Payment – FM – C098(82) – – 55-98 HMA Resurfacing Contract #038595

6. Drainage

a. General – Work Orders for DD 4 Main and DD 18

b. Drainage Claims

c. Sara Smith & Shane Wulf, IDALS – Requesting Approval for two proposed constructed wetlands

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Resolution #2023-41 – A Resolution to Approve Participation in Winnebago River Watershed Management

Authority Agreement

12. FY25 Compensation Board Recommendations

13. Matt Von Tungeln, Peregrine Energy Solutions – Northern Iowa Windpower I – Update – 9:00 A.M.

14. Water System Improvement Project

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. EMS Continued Discussion

17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – December 11 – 9:30 A.M.

c. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – December 11 – 11:00 A.M.

d. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.

e. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024

f. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024

g. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn