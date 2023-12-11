RSVP Asks For Hancock County Board Support

The RSVP Reading Program is visiting with area counties reporting on their successes and asking for funding. On Monday morning, Alison Mason, Director of RSVP spoke of the scope that RSVP covers to the Hancock County Supervisors.

The RSVP Reading Program is administered by North Iowa Area Community College or NIACC. It places volunteer teachers with students who may need some assistance with reading, a fundamental skill in learning. The volunteers and students work together to improve the students’ reading score.

Teachers in Hancock County schools are noticing strong success rates with students from kindergarten through 8th grade with their reading levels.

County governments which are served by RSVP provide funding to allow the program to operate which according to Mason is critical.

The board will take the funding request for Fiscal Year 2025 into consideration.