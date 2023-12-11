Marilyn M. (Steenblock) Little, age 82, a native of Meservey, IA, and longtime resident of Goodell, IA, most recently residing at the I.O.O.H Home in Mason City, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A public time of visitation to greet the family will be from 10-11 AM, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Burial of Marilyn and her sister Elaine Steenblock will be near their parents Ted and Alice (Boelman) Steenblock in the Amsterdam Cemetery just east of Goodell, IA.

A public service will be held at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

