Gerald Dean Anderson, 85 of Forest City died Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 15, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. East, Leland, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Lunch and a time of fellowship will follow the committal service in fellowship hall.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Gerald’s name.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements. 641-585-2685