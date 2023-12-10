Food Insecurity Looms Larger Despite Increased Donations to Food Banks

Iowa’s largest food bank set another record during November, distributing 2.15 million pounds of food, the most ever during a single month. It tops the previous record set during the height of the pandemic in October of 2020. Annette Hacker, spokeswoman for the Food Bank of Iowa, says the number of Iowans facing food insecurity continues to climb at an alarming rate.

Studies find up to 36% of Iowa families and individuals don’t make enough money to cover the cost of basic needs. Hacker says it’s a social injustice we can’t ignore.

Hacker says there are three things the food bank always needs: food, funds and friends.

The Food Bank of Iowa and its partners serve people in 55 counties. Their website is foodbankiowa.org