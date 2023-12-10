Farm Couple Getaway Returns to Decorah

The getaway will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17, at the Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah.

The getaway will run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend the program as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the event.

Past Farm Couple Getaways have proven to be beneficial. Each getaway consists of 10 farm couples and the extension facilitators.

“They are a very productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful,” said Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis with registrations due two weeks prior to the session. Registration brochures can be obtained from Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at [email protected], or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County office, at 563-382-2949. Dairy specialist Larry Tranel is available at [email protected], or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office, at 563-583-6496.

Decorah Farm Couple Getaway Brochure.