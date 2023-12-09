Una Vocis and NordKor to Hold a Christmas Concert
Choral fans across North Iowa are in for a treat on December 16 as Una Vocis Choral Ensemble joins musical forces with NordKor Youth Choir in their Christmas concert, Angels and Shepherds. Under the direction of Una Vocis Artistic Director Dennis Lee and NordKor Director Melissa Shallberg, the choirs will perform a program that features an array of choral works as well as inviting the audience to join in singing Christmas carols featuring angels and shepherds. The concert will take place in the beautifully acoustic Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City.
Guest instrumentalists Acacia Scott (harp), Rene Recinos (flute), and Skyler Lee (oboe) will add their talents to the program.
From international Christmas tunes to Shaker harmonies to soaring settings of traditional texts, the choirs will share works by renowned choral composers, including Carol Barnett, Kevin Siegfried, John Rutter, Dale Warland, and Stephen Paulus. Angels and Shepherds brings together two of the finest choirs in the area for an evening of collaboration, fellowship, and music.
Following the performance, the choirs invite audience members to their Savories and Sweets reception downstairs in the church’s fellowship hall.
Program includes:
The Angels and the Shepherds – Stephen Paulus
Lully, Lulla, Lullay – Philip Stopford
Angels Hovering ‘Round – Kevin Siegfried
Angelus ad virginem – Carol Barnett
Sankta Lucia – traditional Neopolitan
Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow – Greg Gilpin
This Christmastide – Donald Fraser
Carol of the Bells – Peter Wilhousky
Loving Shepherd of Thy Sheep – John Rutter
A Savior from on High – Stephen Paulus
O Magnum Mysterium – Luis de Victoria
The Shepherd’s Carol – William Billings
Silly Shepherds, Stop Your Sleeping – Bern Herbolsheimer
All My Heart This Night Rejoices – Z. Randall Stroope
Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day – John Rutter/Dale Warland
The Angel Gabriel – David Carney
Angels of Heaven – Kevin Siegfried
My Lord has Come – Will Todd
Silent Night – Franz Gruber/ Malcolm Sargent
Angels and Shepherds, Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) Holy Family Catholic Church —714 North Adams, Mason City
Tickets are available online at www.unavocis.org
Advance tickets: Adults – $12/ Students – $5; At the door: Adults —$15 / Students — $5