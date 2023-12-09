Una Vocis and NordKor to Hold a Christmas Concert

Choral fans across North Iowa are in for a treat on December 16 as Una Vocis Choral Ensemble joins musical forces with NordKor Youth Choir in their Christmas concert, Angels and Shepherds. Under the direction of Una Vocis Artistic Director Dennis Lee and NordKor Director Melissa Shallberg, the choirs will perform a program that features an array of choral works as well as inviting the audience to join in singing Christmas carols featuring angels and shepherds. The concert will take place in the beautifully acoustic Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City.

Guest instrumentalists Acacia Scott (harp), Rene Recinos (flute), and Skyler Lee (oboe) will add their talents to the program.

From international Christmas tunes to Shaker harmonies to soaring settings of traditional texts, the choirs will share works by renowned choral composers, including Carol Barnett, Kevin Siegfried, John Rutter, Dale Warland, and Stephen Paulus. Angels and Shepherds brings together two of the finest choirs in the area for an evening of collaboration, fellowship, and music.

Following the performance, the choirs invite audience members to their Savories and Sweets reception downstairs in the church’s fellowship hall.

Program includes:

The Angels and the Shepherds – Stephen Paulus

Lully, Lulla, Lullay – Philip Stopford

Angels Hovering ‘Round – Kevin Siegfried

Angelus ad virginem – Carol Barnett

Sankta Lucia – traditional Neopolitan

Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow – Greg Gilpin

This Christmastide – Donald Fraser

Carol of the Bells – Peter Wilhousky

Loving Shepherd of Thy Sheep – John Rutter

A Savior from on High – Stephen Paulus

O Magnum Mysterium – Luis de Victoria

The Shepherd’s Carol – William Billings

Silly Shepherds, Stop Your Sleeping – Bern Herbolsheimer

All My Heart This Night Rejoices – Z. Randall Stroope

Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day – John Rutter/Dale Warland

The Angel Gabriel – David Carney

Angels of Heaven – Kevin Siegfried

My Lord has Come – Will Todd

Silent Night – Franz Gruber/ Malcolm Sargent

Angels and Shepherds, Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) Holy Family Catholic Church —714 North Adams, Mason City

Tickets are available online at www.unavocis.org

Advance tickets: Adults – $12/ Students – $5; At the door: Adults —$15 / Students — $5