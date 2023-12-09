Register Soon for Iowa Beef Center’s Inaugural Genetic Symposium

The Inaugural Genetic Symposium is the place to be if you’re a beef producer seeking information you need from sources you can trust to guide your bull development or selection decisions. Attendees of the Dec. 18-19 event will engage with industry leaders and cutting-edge genetic tools, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach cow-calf specialist Randie Culbertson.

“This is a rare opportunity to have an event of this caliber in Iowa, and I encourage people to strongly consider attending this producer-focused meeting,” she said. “Deliberately designed for the specific challenges of Iowa’s cattle producers, the symposium will be practical, applicable and directly beneficial to them.”

Culbertson, who planned the program, said sessions include live animal demonstrations on breeding soundness exams, bull nutritional development, and carcass ultrasound with the CUP Lab.

“These hands-on sessions provide a unique opportunity to gain practical insights into these crucial aspects of cattle management,” she said. “We also have a bull stud panel and a producer panel on bull selection from a seedstock perspective to give attendees a 360-degree view of the industry.”

It wouldn’t be a true genetic symposium without genetics-based topics. Speakers will present on current and upcoming developments for genetic selection, the genetics of bull fertility, beef cattle adaptivity, and analysis on bull buyer spending and economics.

“Hear the latest advancements in genetic tools dedicated to bull development and selection,” Culbertson said. “Learn how these tools can enhance breeding programs, optimize herd performance, and contribute to the long-term success of cattle operations.”

The event begins at noon on Dec. 18 and runs through noon on Dec. 19, and will be held in Ames at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center. The registration fee is $75 and the deadline is Dec. 11. A block of rooms is reserved at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center with a reservation deadline of Dec. 8. For more details and links for registration and lodging, visit the symposium website.

For more information, contact Culbertson at [email protected] or by phone at 515-294-6304.