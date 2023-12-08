AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Wright County to Repave Road Near Goldfield
Jeremy Navis, who is the Assistant to the County Engineer in Wright County explained to the Wright County Board of Supervisors that there will be a much-needed repair to a well-used road near Goldfield.
Navis stated that there is a specific area that the road crews will focus on using a material proven to make the roads much smoother.
This will include the intersection of Highway 17 and R-32 according to Navis. The project will go out for a bid shortly.