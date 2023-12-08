Marion R. Eastvold, age 98, of Forest City, formerly of Buffalo Center, died on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Marion will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Her service will be streamed live on the Immanuel Lutheran Church YouTube channel http://www.youtube.com/@immanuelfamily3825

Burial will take place in the United Lutheran Cemetery, Frost, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the church on Monday.

Schott Funeral Homes, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marion R. (Dutton) Eastvold was born on February 27, 1925 in Grand Meadow, Minnesota to Walter and Olive (Lyon) Dutton. She grew up in the Elmore and Blue Earth area, later moving to Princeton, Minnesota, where she graduated in 1943. Marion then moved to Minneapolis and first worked at Sears, then Munsingwear, and lastly the Cornelius Defense Plant. She then moved back to Blue Earth and worked as a cashier at National Tea Grocery store.

On August 22, 1947, Marion was married to Barney J. Eastvold, and they farmed south of Buffalo Center, Iowa for 40 years, retiring in 1986. The couple then moved to Iowa Lake near Armstrong, Iowa and spent their winters in Mission, Texas. In 1996, when Barney had some health problems, he and Marion moved to Blue Earth, and Barney passed in 1999.

Marion did volunteer work at the hospital and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, playing cards, and computers.

In 2012, Marion made the move to Forest City to be near her son and family. She dearly loved her great-

grandchildren, seldom missing any of their activities.

Survivors include her daughter Kathleen (Gary) Ites of Prior Lake, MN; son Wayne (Marcia) Eastvold of Forest City; three grandchildren, Sarina Ites of Hastings, MN, Andrew (Jenny) Eastvold of Forest City, and Ryan (Tori) Eastvold of Forest City; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Olivia and Elaina Eastvold and Rylee and Nevaeh Eastvold, all of Forest City. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Laura Dutton of Longboat Key, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband Barney, parents Walter and Olive Dutton, sisters Laura Cassem Dobson, Helen Onsen, Dorothy Hanson and Elsie Dutton; and brothers Ralph Dutton and Bob Dutton.