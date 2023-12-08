Judy A. Kirlin, 83, of Forest City passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Judy is survived by her significant other, Alan Wille of Forest City; three children, Peggy (David) Smith, Lisa (David) Reed and Mark (Natalie) Greene; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Kirlin; three sisters; and two brothers.