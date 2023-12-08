Holiday Train Rolls Through Mason City

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad will continue its 25th annual Holiday Train program through northeastern Iowa today. Railroad spokesman Terry Cunha says the train visits 191 communities across North America over the course of four weeks, spreading holiday cheer and raising donations to help people struggling with food insecurity.

Cunha says the festive six-car train has intricate displays inside and out.

Cunha says the Holiday Train’s focus has always been to work with local food banks in the communities they operate in.

The Holiday Train made a stop in Mason City Thursday night around 8pm at the CPKC Depot. Proceeds from the event will help the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City. The train will also be making stops on Friday in Ossian, Marquette, Lansing and New Albin.