Donald Dwight Rector, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Per Donald’s wishes he will be cremated with no services. Any memorials may be directed to his family for a later memorial to honor him.

