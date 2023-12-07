Near Record Warm Temperatures Expected by Thursday

The weather is going to cooperate if you still have some outdoor work to do this week. National Weather Service meteorologist, Alexis Jimenez, says temperatures are forecast to be double the norm.

The warmth will spread from the western side of the state.

If you are working outside, be prepared for windy conditions.

As is always the case with warm weather in December, enjoy it while you can.

She says there is a chance for some rain in southeast Iowa on Saturday, and maybe some snow chances on the backside of it there as well.