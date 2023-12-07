Forest City Women Investors Club Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Forest City Investigators (FCWI) recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as an investment club. The club began in October 1983 with 21 members, meeting monthly to study stocks to add to their portfolio. Two of the original founding members remain in the club: Carol Burress and Linda Mekelburg. FCWI now meets virtually on a monthly basis with 13 current members, and has grown their portfolio significantly over the four decades of its existence.

Sheila Davis is the Co-Chair of the groups and explains the purpose behind the all-woman investing group.

Davis says that the women work together to grow portfolios, trust, and friendships.

