Dorothy Thelma Bang, age 96 of Forest City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held starting at 1:30 P.M. until service time at the church on Sunday. A time of fellowship will be held following the service.

Burial of cremains will be held in the church’s cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Society, 606 S 7th Street, Forest City, IA 50436 in memory of Dorothy Bang.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.