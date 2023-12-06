Shopa Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Marie Shopa of Rake pled guilty to “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, and “Assault on a Peace Officer,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 16, 2023. Shopa was sentenced to two years prison on Counts 1 and 3; sentences suspended; Count 2 – two days in jail.

Shopa was ordered to a criminal fine of $855.00 (Count 1), $250.00 (Count 2), and $855.00 (Count 3); Counts 1 and 3 suspended. Shopa must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and mental health evaluation, follow through all recommended treatment, and must actively participate in Care Connections services. Shopa will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years.

Shopa also pled guilty to “Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 15, 2023. Shopa was sentenced to two years prison; sentence suspended.

Shopa was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Shopa must obtain a mental health evaluation, follow through all recommended treatment, and must actively participate in Care Connections services. Shopa will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years.