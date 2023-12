Marilyn M. Little, 82, most recently a resident of the I.O.O.F Home in Mason City, IA, formerly of Goodell, IA and a Meservey, IA, native, died, Wednesday, July 6, 2023, at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.