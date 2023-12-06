Cox Sentenced on Possession Charges

Shane Cox of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd or Subsequent Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 9, 2023. Cox was sentenced to ten days in jail.

Cox was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Cox must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through all treatment recommendations.