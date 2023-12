23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 14

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock.

Mallory Leerar started the season red-hot, scoring 20 points per game last week.

61-51 loss to Lake Mills – Leerar 21 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

52-25 win over Eagle Grove – Leerar 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, eight steals, one block, and shot 40% from the floor.