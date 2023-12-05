Worth County Harvest was Lower than Last Year

The harvest numbers have been tabulated and results varied in both corn and soybeans. In Worth County, ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson said the numbers were lower than in the past.

Johnson believes a lot of the harvest numbers were due to the weather. Rain totals varied in northern Iowa from county to county and Worth was lagging behind for the year.

He explained that there was a little more rain to the south than up to the Minnesota border.

Johnson hopes that there will be more beneficial moisture over the winter that can soak into the ground in preparation for the spring planting season.