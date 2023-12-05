Meetings & AgendasNewsWinnebago
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/5/23 (LIVE)
The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. 9:00 A.M. RSVP of North Central Iowa to present a request for funding.
3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
5. Open Forum.
6. Consider for approval pay application #2 to Larson Contracting for the Public Health
Building Addition.
7. Consider for approval County claims.
8. Consider for approval Payroll claims.