Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/5/23 (LIVE)

The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. RSVP of North Central Iowa to present a request for funding.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Open Forum.

6. Consider for approval pay application #2 to Larson Contracting for the Public Health

Building Addition.

7. Consider for approval County claims.

8. Consider for approval Payroll claims.