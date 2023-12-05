William J. “Bill” Schultz, 73, of Duncan passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023 at his home in Duncan.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bill Schultz will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2343 Navy Avenue in Duncan with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation for Bill Schultz will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan.

