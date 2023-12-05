Munson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Lucas Munson of Leland pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 5, 2023.

Munson was sentenced to seven days in jail. Munson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Munson must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through all treatment recommendations.