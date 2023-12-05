Holland Sworn in as Forest City Mayor

Ron Holland was Mayor Pro Tem when he was voted by the city council to take over as Mayor after the untimely passing of then Mayor Byron Ruiter. Holland made the transition smooth for city employees and council alike.

Holland then ran for Mayor in the following city/school election and was overwhelmingly voted in. On Monday, he took the mantle, this time as the people’s choice.

After City Administrator Daisy Huffman had sworn in Holland, his executed his first official act as Mayor by swearing in the newly elected City Council members.

Each of the sworn in members will now serve a four-year term in their position.