Forecast Calls for a Warmer and Wetter December

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the initial, long-term forecast for December indicates warmer temperatures and more precipitation, but there’s nothing to suggest there’s an amped up threat of a tornado outbreak like the one two years ago.

The latest Drought Monitor nearly all of Iowa has some l level of drought, with some areas in extreme drought. Glisan says there is the potential for more precipitation to fall in December, but the old adage that it’s too dry to rain is true in some cases when thunderstorms hit dry pockets of air.

The seasonal outlook indicates abnormally wetter conditions along the southern coast of the U. S. and that may provide the moisture weather systems sweeping across Iowa draw from and generate rain or snow.