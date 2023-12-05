Britt City Council Swearing In is Tuesday

The Britt City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. The council will first review the consent agenda consisting of previous minutes and claims. Deverly and Dawn Perkins have asked to speak before the council on an undeclared issue.

The council and outgoing Mayor Ryan Arndorfer will then hear from department heads such as Linda Friedow from the library, Vance Hagen of Public Works, Police Chief Tyler Harmon, Fire Chief Jon Swenson, and Zoning Department head Mike Boomgarden.

City Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra will deliver her report on various issues. The include approving a 17th Pay Application to Henkel Construction for $167,627.50. She will also address an additional sidewalk for the water treatment facility and an ADA compliance design. There were some cost overruns on the 2nd Street SW improvements which require a change order and review of a final payment application.

Ibarra will ask the council to set a public hearing for a budget amendment to the fiscal year 22-23 budget.

Mayor Arndorfer will give a water treatment plant update before asking the council to approve a second reading of Resolution 27-2023 Ordinance 516 which amends the zoning to allow for the construction of an apartment complex. The first reading was met with some public resistance to the measure. The council voted to pass the first of three readings on the measure.