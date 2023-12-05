Bitker-Gonnerman Sentenced on Possession Charges

Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman of Hanlontown was granted a deferred judgment for “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 2, 2023.

Bitker-Gonnerman was ordered complete a substance abuse evaluation, a civil penalty of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Bitker-Gonnerman will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year.