Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. Take action on approval/denial of paying Medical Examiner Investigator registration and
meeting expense of $222.20 for Jon Nisson.
7. Kelly Corkill, Wright County Chief Deputy Assessor
a. Review and take action on allow/disallow Family Farm applications.
8. 9:15 a.m. Open cash rent bids for the Wright County farm.
9. 9:30 a.m. Rebecca Barrett and James Varland with the Department of Corrections 2JD to introduce themselves and give update.
10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Consider final plans for project FM-C099(104)–55-99
b. Secondary Roads update
11. Old Business.
12. New Business.
13. Update on meetings.