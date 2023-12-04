Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Take action on approval/denial of paying Medical Examiner Investigator registration and

meeting expense of $222.20 for Jon Nisson.

7. Kelly Corkill, Wright County Chief Deputy Assessor

a. Review and take action on allow/disallow Family Farm applications.

8. 9:15 a.m. Open cash rent bids for the Wright County farm.

9. 9:30 a.m. Rebecca Barrett and James Varland with the Department of Corrections 2JD to introduce themselves and give update.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider final plans for project FM-C099(104)–55-99

b. Secondary Roads update

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.