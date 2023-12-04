Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/435128100

Click the link above to join the meeting live online.

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 8:30am in the Worth County Courthouse. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Accept DD #2 Completion Report

d. Approve DD #2 Pay Request #3

e. Set date and time for DD #2 Completion Hearing

f. Discussion/possible action – Beaver Bounty – Resolution 2023-40

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Worth County Historical Society – Budget request

12. Water System Improvement Project

13. Jason Petersburg, P.E., Veenstra & Kimm – Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

14. Vacancy Appointment – Conservation Board

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. EMS Continued Discussion

17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Building Workshop – December 4 – 9:30 A.M.

c. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – December 11 – 9:30 A.M.

d. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – December 11 – 11:00 A.M.

e. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library

– December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.

f. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.

g. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.

h. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024

i. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024

j. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn