Tiffani J. Ward

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs2 mins agoLast Updated: December 4, 2023

Tiffani J. Ward, 45, of Garner, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 1, 2023, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Mark Lund officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, December 15, 2023, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour before services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

