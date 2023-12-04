Thomas V. Zrostlik, 82, of Britt, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023, at his home.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 9, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.