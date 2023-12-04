Mathis Sentenced on Assault Charges

Tiffany Mathis of Thompson was granted a deferred judgment for “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 13, 2023.

Mathis was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, a civil penalty of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Mathis will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year.