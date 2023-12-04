Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Week 1

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal54 mins agoLast Updated: December 4, 2023
Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
2-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
1-0
2
3
Martensdale-St. Marys
2-1
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
2-0
4
5
Woodbine
1-0
5
6
Riceville
2-0
6
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
1-1
7
8
East Buchanan
1-0
8
9
Earlham
1-0
9
10
Algona Bishop Garrigan
2-0
10
11
Calamus-Wheatland
2-0
11
12
Marquette Catholic
2-0
12
13
Coon Rapids-Bayard
1-0
13
14
CAM
2-0
NR
15
Boyden-Hull
1-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Kingsley-Pierson (14), Exira-EHK (15)
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
2-1
1
2
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
3-0
2
3
Panorama
1-0
3
4
Iowa City Regina
1-0
4
5
Nodaway Valley
1-0
5
6
Westwood
2-0
6
7
North Mahaska
1-0
7
8
Sioux Central
3-0
12
9
Aplington-Parkersburg
2-0
9
10
Central Lyon
3-0
10
11
Hinton
2-0
11
12
MVAOCOU
1-0
13
13
Cascade
2-0
NR
14
Treynor
0-2
8
15
Jesup
2-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14), Hudson (15)
 
Class 3A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Solon
3-0
2
2
Benton Community
3-0
3
3
Des Moines Christian
3-0
4
4
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
1-0
5
5
Mount Vernon
2-0
6
6
Estherville-Lincoln Central
3-1
1
7
Harlan
2-0
8
8
Monticello
3-0
9
9
Forest City
2-0
11
10
Clear Lake
1-1
7
11
Algona
0-2
10
12
Roland-Story
2-0
NR
13
Williamsburg
2-0
NR
14
Cherokee
2-0
NR
15
Center Point-Urbana
0-2
12
 
Dropped Out: Clarke (13), Unity Christian (14), Spirit Lake (15)
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
3-0
1
2
Clear Creek-Amana
2-0
2
3
Norwalk
4-0
NR
4
Mason City
1-0
4
5
North Polk
1-1
5
6
Waverly-Shell Rock
2-0
6
7
Bishop Heelan
1-0
7
8
Ballard
1-2
3
9
Le Mars
2-0
10
10
Central DeWitt
2-0
11
11
Xavier
1-0
12
12
Carlisle
0-1
9
13
Sioux Center
1-0
NR
14
Marion
2-0
NR
15
Maquoketa
2-2
14
 
Dropped Out: Humboldt (8), Decorah (13), Western Dubuque (15)
 
Class 5A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
3-0
1
2
Ankeny Centennial
3-0
5
3
Pleasant Valley
1-1
2
4
Davenport North
0-2
4
5
West Des Moines Valley
3-0
7
6
Dowling Catholic
1-2
3
7
Waukee
2-0
8
8
Ankeny
2-1
13
9
Sioux City East
1-0
9
10
Cedar Falls
2-1
6
11
Southeast Polk
3-0
11
12
Waukee Northwest
2-1
10
13
Waterloo West
1-0
14
14
Cedar Rapids Prairie
0-1
12
15
Muscatine
2-0
NR
 
Dropped Out:  Sioux City West (15)
