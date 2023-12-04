Forest City Women Investors Club Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Forest City Investigators (FCWI) recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as an investment club. The club began in October 1983 with 21 members, meeting monthly to study stocks to add to their portfolio. Two of the original founding members remain in the club: Carol Burress and Linda Mekelburg. FCWI now meets virtually on a monthly basis with 13 current members, and has grown their portfolio significantly over the four decades of its existence. Members shown in the photo below include (left to right) founding member Carol Burress, Nancy Houdek, Chairman Rita Kleemeier, Treasurer Kathy Leuwerke, Co-Chair Sheila Davis, Marge Brcka and Secretary Glenda Richardson. Not pictured are members: Karen Post, Anna Harringa, Bonnie Kuns, Patty Hestad, Linda Mekelburg and Mary Peterson.

