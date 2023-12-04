Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews

Forest City Council Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)

This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/540218813

The Forest City council will meet Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  3. ROLL CALL
  4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

    (Action Item)

    1. Agenda
    2. Approve Council Minutes
      Attachments:
    3. Approve Invoices
      Attachments:
  5. BUSINESS
    1. Oath of Office for Recently Elected Officials
    2. NIACOG Presentation on updating the City Comprehensive Plan
    3. Resolution 23-24-21 Amending the Employee Handbook for Sick Leave Accrual
      Attachments:
    4. Resolution 23-24-22 Amending the Employee Handbook for Vacation Accrual
      Attachments:
    5. Update on the Agreement with Calhoun-Burns for a Bridge Overload Rating Analysis
    6. Library Update with possible action
    7. First Council Meeting in January will be held Tuesday, January 2nd due to the holiday
    8. Payroll Change Notice – Robin Nelson – Library
      Attachments:
  6. STAFF REPORTS
  7. PUBLIC FORUM

    This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

  8. ADJOURNMENT
