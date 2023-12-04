Forest City Council Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/540218813
The Forest City council will meet Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes
-
Approve Invoices
-
-
BUSINESS
-
Oath of Office for Recently Elected Officials
-
NIACOG Presentation on updating the City Comprehensive Plan
-
Resolution 23-24-21 Amending the Employee Handbook for Sick Leave Accrual
-
Resolution 23-24-22 Amending the Employee Handbook for Vacation Accrual
-
Update on the Agreement with Calhoun-Burns for a Bridge Overload Rating Analysis
-
Library Update with possible action
-
First Council Meeting in January will be held Tuesday, January 2nd due to the holiday
-
Payroll Change Notice – Robin Nelson – Library
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT