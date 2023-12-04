Deadline Established by EPA on Removing Lead Lines

New rules proposed by the EPA would require most cities in the country to replace lead pipes within ten years. Corey McCoid oversees the Iowa DNR’s drinking water program.

McCoid says replacing lead lines won’t be easy.

Iowa’s Bipartisan Infrastructure funding is providing $162 million in grants through 2026 to address the issue of safe drinking water. Several Iowa cities have already requested funding to help replace lead pipes in their communities. The U. S. banned the use of lead pipes in 1988.