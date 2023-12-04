Animal Shelters are Getting Overcrowded

The state’s animal shelters continue to be overcrowded. Brenda Iwen of Noah’s Hope animal rescue in Sioux City says they are overcrowded with dogs and are not the only ones.

Iwen says dumping dogs makes the problem worse.

She says it appears people have stopped spaying and neutering animals and that leads to animals with unwanted litters.

Iwen says their costs for the extra animals are going to top 100-thousand dollars.

All of Noah’s Hope rescuers are volunteers, and she says they have had good financial support from the community.