Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/839662197
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider signing easement for Hancock County right-of-way in section 29, Garfield Twp
9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:45 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider change order no. 1 for JDD 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD 16, consider pay estimate no. 1 for JDD 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD 16 with Reutzel Excavating, Inc. 9:50 a.m. Consider claims
10:00 a.m. Hancock County Library Association, re: request for funding for FY2024-2025
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item