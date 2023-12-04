Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/4/23 (LIVE)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/839662197

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider signing easement for Hancock County right-of-way in section 29, Garfield Twp

9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:45 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider change order no. 1 for JDD 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD 16, consider pay estimate no. 1 for JDD 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD 16 with Reutzel Excavating, Inc. 9:50 a.m. Consider claims

10:00 a.m. Hancock County Library Association, re: request for funding for FY2024-2025

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item