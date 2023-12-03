Leonard Pistek, Jr., 68, of Britt passed away Friday, December 1, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt with a Rosary service beginning at 4:30 PM and a Scriptural Wake following visitation at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continuing one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839