Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Ice Forming on Area Lakes

AREA WEATHER

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

The lake has had skim ice throughout the last week. With the highs in the 40s this week the lake will likely open up again. There are open water fishing opportunities at the fish house in Town Bay. Black Crappie – Fair: There is open water at the fish house in Town Bay crappie can be picked up with small jig. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try in the fish house in Town Bay. Use a small jig or a piece of crawler under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Courtesy docks are removed for the season.

Most lakes in the district have been covered in skim ice. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow trout were stocked on Nov. 21. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use spinnerbaits and small jigs.

Clear Lake

The lake is covered with ice. Conditions are still unsafe for ice fishing. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Yellow Bass – No Report

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Yellow Perch – No Report:

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.38 feet. Walleye – Fair:

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The lake almost entirely covered in a thin layer of ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Using minnows and plastics has been working well for many anglers. Bluegill – Fair: Try using a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water try using pilkies with wigglers or slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair: Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Most of the lake has begun to ice up. Black Crappie – Fair: Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful fishing from shorelines in the evenings.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly trolling over vegetation and using minnows and plastics has been working well for many anglers Bluegill – Fair: Pumpkinseed – Good:

Scharnberg Pond

Trout were stocked Nov. 8 as a part of the Urban Lakes Trout Program. Be sure to have a valid fishing license and trout stamp.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good: Walleye – Fair: Expect the walleye bite to improve this week with falling water temperatures.

Spirit Lake

Large portions of the lake have begun to freeze over. The current water level is nine inches below crest. The crappie bite has been good. Black Crappie – Good: Minnows and plastics has been working well. Many nice sized fish have been seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook and a small piece of worm. In deeper water, try pilkies with wigglers or slip bobber setup. Walleye – Good: Minnows have been working well. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers can be found but may need to be sorted for size.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake is mostly open, but ice has begun to form in many of bays. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Try pilkies with wigglers or slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good: Walleye – Good: Minnows and plastics have been working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Most area water levels are a few inches below crest. Most smaller lakes are covered in a thin layer of ice. Until the ice thickens more, fishing access is hard to find. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Impoundments iced over. Ice conditions unsafe. Walleye – Slow: Anglers finding small walleye below dams.

Decorah District Streams

Trout stream stocking is done until next April. Staff would like to thank trout anglers and supporters for making this season fun and rewarding. Brown and brook trout are spawning. Trout nests, or redds, are showing up in streams. Avoid walking on these areas. Many trout streams run through public areas where hunting is occurring. Brook Trout – Fair: Be stealthy approaching streams. Clarity excellent. Find fish in deeper pools above beaver dams. Brown Trout – Fair: Anglers may have to be stealthy when approaching streams due to clear water. Flip a fly along the edge of vegetation. Try flies imitating minnows or other small fish. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try a small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole.

Lake Hendricks

Lake iced over this week. Ice unsafe. Open water around aerator. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Channel Catfish – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Lake Meyer

Lake completely iced over. Ice unsafe. Ice depth about one inch. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Channel Catfish – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Impoundments iced over. Ice unsafe. Walleye – No Report:

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels remain low and steady. Areas with low flow iced over. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Fish below dams. Use lures imitating small minnows. Walleye – Slow: Fish below dams. Use crankbait or jig tipped with a minnow.

Volga Lake

Lake completely iced over this week. Ice unsafe. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Channel Catfish – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Water levels on area rivers and streams are below normal for this time of year. Weekend weather upper 30s for highs to 20s overnight. First shotgun deer season opens Saturday. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers have had success catching walleye, primarily from shoreline angling on the Cedar River in Black Hawk County this past week. Walleye – Good: Anglers have been doing best casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Dalton Pond

Dalton Pond has been drained for the upcoming winter.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The walleye bite has picked up on the Shell Rock River in Butler County this past week. Walleye – Good: Anglers have been doing best casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Evening fishing has been the most productive.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The walleye bite has picked up on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County this past week. Walleye – Good: Anglers have been doing best casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics.

Interior river levels remain low and anglers are doing fair to good on walleye. Anglers are having more success fishing from shore than boat angling with the rivers being so low. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. For further information contact your local bait shops for the most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level at Lansing is 7.9 feet and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is near 34 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp conditions have improved with the slight rise in water. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading, use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about six feet of water using artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are in the backwaters. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Good: Fish the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Sauger – Fair: Sauger have begun to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines for some fun smallmouth bass action. Walleye – Slow: Vertical jig below the lock and dam or fish a three-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Try a jig tipped with a walleye minnow. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting along the weed edges in eight feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch are being caught using a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville is currently at 612.4 feet and predicted to remain stable. Water temperature is 36 degrees at Lock & Dam 9-Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill boat ramp during low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour hole. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. In addition, there are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about six feet of water using artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill are in the backwaters. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Sauger – Slow: Sauger have moved into deep water at the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines for some fun smallmouth bass action. Walleye – Slow: Vertical jig below the lock and dam or fish a three-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Try a jig tipped with a walleye minnow. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting along weed edges in eight feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch are being caught using a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level below Lock & Dam 10-Guttenberg is 4.0 feet and stable. Water temperature is 40 degrees. NOTICE: The south Guttenberg ramp will be closed for repairs starting November 27 through the first week of December. The parking lot will remain open. Boaters may launch at the DNR ramp but parking is limited. For up to date conditions, call the fisheries office at 563-252-1156 or City office at 563-252-1161. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about six feet of water using artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill are in the backwaters. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Sauger – Slow: Sauger have moved into deep water at the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines for some fun smallmouth bass action. Walleye – Slow: Vertical jig below the lock and dam or fish a three-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Try a jig tipped with a walleye minnow. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are biting along weed edges in eight feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch are being caught using a minnow rig.

Upper Mississippi River levels are extremely low and expected to remain stable. Water temperatures have fallen into the mid-30s. The bite has slowed with the colder temps. Panfish have moved into backwater lakes preparing for winter. Skim ice is forming on backwaters but is not yet thick enough for ice fishing. Walleye sauger fishing is slower this week. Live bait has been most successful.

NOTICE: The south Guttenberg ramp will now remain closed for repairs through the first week of December.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is stable at Dubuque with the level at Lock and Dam 11 at 4.6 feet and 7.6 feet at the railroad bridge. Water temperature is around 36 degrees and clarity is good. Some icing has occurred but as of Wednesday ramps remain open. Black Crappie – Good: Good crappie fishing in the backwaters and marinas with most anglers using small minnows. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills have moved into backwater and marina areas in Pool 12. Simple bobber and worms are still the best technique to catch gills in these slack water areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Concentrate in warm sunlit areas in backwater habitats. Spinner baits and chatterbaits often work quite well even when temps are in the upper 30. Slow the retrieve. Northern Pike – Good: Some smaller northern pike are being reported in the backwaters on spinners. Sauger – Excellent: Very nice sauger are being caught in the tailwater mostly on a jig and minnow rig. The bite has slowed up a bit from what it was but some nice fish are still being reported. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Fish in moderate current on wingdams. Heavy jigs or one-eyes are commonly used. No report this week but they were still biting well a week ago when temperatures were in the 40s. Walleye – Good: Most anglers are targeting the tailwaters with jigging spoons or jig and minnow rigs. Yellow Perch – Good: Some very nice 12-inch plus perch are being reported both from backwater areas and shallower water in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 is stable and near 4.2 feet. Water clarity is good, and the temperature is around 37 degrees. We are low enough that backing off the ends of the ramps will become an issue again. Use the minimum amount of ramp necessary to launch your boat. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie have moved into slack water brush piles or in slack moving side channels. Bluegill – No Report: Gills have moved out of flowing current for the most part and now reside in backwater areas and marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved into backwater areas for the winter. Fish with spinner baits and chatterbaits very slowly in sunlit areas for best success. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing should pike up this fall. Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is now stocked with trout and can provide fun action for your kids throughout the winter. If you plan to keep trout please limit yourself to two trout per child so we can keep good fishing in the pond throughout the winter. Sauger – Good: Nice sauger are being caught in the tailwater mostly on a jig and minnow rig or jigging spoons. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try tips of wing dams in moderate currents. Might try a little more vertical jigging in cold water. Smallies were still on the bite last week when temps were in the 40s. Walleye – Good: Walleye are being caught on jig and minnow rigs and jigging spoons in the tailwaters. Both the City boat ramp and the DNR boat ramp are open to launching as of Wednesday. Yellow Perch – Good: Healthy nine-inch yellow perch were reported along vegetation lines and bush piles. Some ring perch are also showing up in 10 feet or so water in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is near 4.4 feet, 9.1 feet at Camanche, near 4.2 feet at LeClair, and stable. Temperature is around 37 degrees. If water level continues to drop, backing off the ends of the ramps may become an issue again. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies have pulled into backwater areas such as Rock Creek and Willow lake. Try minnows in brush piles or tree falls. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills have moved into backwater and marina areas in Pool 14. Simple bobber and worms are still the best technique to catch gills in these slack water areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved into backwater areas. Try fishing in slack sunlit backwaters with chatter baits or spinner baits. Use a very slow presentation. Northern Pike – Fair: Use gaudy white spinner baits in backwater areas for the best success. Sauger – Good: Nice Sauger are being caught in the tailwater mostly on a jig and minnow rig or jigging spoon. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: As of last week, the smallie bite was still good but you may have to try jigging on top of rock piles with moderate current. Walleye – Good: Walleyes have moved toward the tailwaters and upstream wingdams. Most anglers using a jig and minnow combination. Yellow Perch – Good: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines. Lots of small fish with an occasional keeper. Some nice ring perch were taken out of the tailwater in about 10 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is stable and near 3.8 feet. Water clarity is good and water temperature is 37 degrees. If water level continues to drop, backing off the ends of the ramps may become an issue again. Sauger – No Report: Expecting some angling to take place in the tailwater with anglers mainly using jig and minnow rigs.

Water levels are low and stable on the River and water temps are still around 37 degrees. Some minor icing has been occurring but boat ramps remain open. Low levels elevate concern about backing off the back of ramps so use the minimum amount of ramp necessary to launch your boat. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 4.84 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is fairly steady. Some boats have been out walleye and sauger fishing; we have not received any reports on how the bite has been. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.05 feet at Lock and Dam 16 at Muscatine and is fairly steady. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or worms under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Sauger – Fair: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 3.95 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is fairly steady. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or worms under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Huron Island Complex. Sauger – Good: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Huron Island Complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 1.57 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is fairly steady. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for walleye and sauger for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles and logs. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs with minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and snags.

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady. Main channel water temperature is around 47 degrees. Water clarity is fair. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger. Crappies are being caught in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Lake Belva Deer

Skim ice is forming in most of the bays and in the flooded timber. The upper end of the lake is in the area that is open to hunting so expect to see some deer hunters.

Lake Darling

A good portion of the lake was frozen earlier this week. By Nov. 30, the main body had thawed. THE PARK IS CLOSED DEC. 2-3 FOR THE STATE PARK DEER HUNT. THE CAMPGROUND IS CLOSED DEC. 1.

Lake of the Hills

Ice started to form earlier this week. Too thin to walk on. The forecast calls for warmer weather and rain.

Lost Grove Lake

The gates down at the boat ramp at the dam are closed for the season. The docks have been pulled for the winter. Ice is forming in bays and occasionally on the main lake. LOST GROVE LAKE HAS had EURASIAN WATERMILFOIL this year SO BE SURE TO CLEAN ALL VEGETATION OFF YOUR BOAT AND TRAILER BEFORE LEAVING THE BOAT RAMP AREA.

Marr Park Pond

Skim ice has covered the pond. Time to wait until the ice is thick enough to walk on.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The lake still has open water as of 11/30.

Coralville Reservoir

The upper half of the lake has skim ice as of 11/30.

Diamond Lake

As of 11/30, the lake had skim ice over most of it.

Lake Macbride

Any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Water temps are in the low 40’s. Most docks have been removed but there is a dock remaining at Main Ramp and Anglers Point Ramp. There are also permanent loading slips at Main Ramp and Opie Ave Ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish minnows over brush piles. Muskellunge – Fair: Walleye – Slow: Jigging drop offs or casting to windblown rock banks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look in deeper water or windblown banks.

Liberty Centre Pond

2,000 Rainbow Trout were stocked on Oct. 27. Remember, you must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair:

Pleasant Creek Lake

The water temps are in the low 40s. The modern bathroom and fish cleaning station has been closed for the season. The docks are still in but will most likely be pulled in early December. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish minnows over brush piles. Muskellunge – Fair: Walleye – Slow: Try jigs or live bait along rock in 10-20 feet.

Prairie Park Fishery

2,000 Rainbow Trout were stocked on Oct. 27. Remember, you must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair:

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

The backwaters have skim ice. This winter there will be a dredging project in the backwaters of Pinicon Ridge Park that will affect ice fishing.



Some lakes have skim ice in areas while most remain open. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

The campground is closed for the season. Very little fishing activity. The boat ramp has reopened.

Hawthorn Lake

Very little fishing pressure has been reported this past week.

Lake Miami

There has been very little fishing activity recently. Try small jigs as the water cools.

Lake Sugema

There has not been much fishing activity with the colder temperatures. Skim ice is forming on cold nights around the shoreline and in the coves.

Lake Wapello

Very little fishing activity. Skim ice is forming around the shorelines and in the bays during the cold nights.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Trout were stocked in late October. Try a small tube, in-line spinners or a piece of nightcrawler. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Skim ice is forming around the shorelines on the colder nights.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.49 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground are closed for the season. Bridgeview campground is closed but the boat ramp is open. Island View dedication site boat ramp and Island View West ramp are closed. Walleye – No Report: There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15 inches must be immediately released unharmed.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Nov. 6. Catch trout casting in-line spinners small spoons jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

All docks except the Williams Drive Ramp will be removed the week of Nov. 20. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Fish off rock jetties in the evenings or find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Good: Catch walleye casting jigs tipped with shad imitating plastics or live minnows. Fish deeper slower pools on outside bends and cutbanks and gravel bars.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Nov. 9. Catch trout casting in-line spinners small spoons jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits or live baits under floats.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Nov. 3. Catch trout casting in-line spinners small spoons jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits or live baits under floats.

Triumph Park East

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Nov. 17. Catch trout casting in-line spinners small spoons jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits or live baits under floats.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Nov. 17. Catch trout casting in-line spinners small spoons jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits or live baits under floats.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Atlantic Quarry Pond 1

If the lake has open water shore anglers can still catch Rainbow Trout. A second stocking of trout is scheduled for next week. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout will take similar tackle used for crappies. Small spinners, spoons, twister tails and minnows all work well.

Lake Anita

The lake has skim ice and not safe to fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report: Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Orient Lake

Orient has a good fish population and should provide quality ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie – No Report: Orient has good numbers of 9 to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are 8 to 9 inches and in good body condition.

Prairie Rose Lake

The lake has skim ice and not safe to fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Bluegill – No Report:

Most lakes in the district have skim ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is currently eight feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to eight feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are currently closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low 40s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.