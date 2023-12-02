October Sees Decline in Home Sales

Home sales in the state were down nearly 12% in October compared to last year. Iowa Association of Realtors spokesperson, Ashlee Kieler, says it’s a seasonal drop.

Kieler says the market didn’t come to a total standstill.

One of the issues has been having enough homes on the market for sale, something she says has been improving.

Having more homes on the market creates movement that she says benefits everyone.

The number of days homes were on the market increased year-over-year to 37 days compared to the 32-day average of October 2022. Median sales prices increased 8% to $216,000.