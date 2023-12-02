North Iowa Outdoors: Think Boating This Holiday Season

Avoid the crowds and the “item out of stock” message this holiday season and get something every boater can use – new U.S. Coast Guard-approved wearable lifejackets.

Lifejackets make an excellent gift because each person on board a vessel is required to have one, and kids age 12 and younger must wear one while the vessel is underway.

“Lifejackets don’t last forever and right now is an excellent time to replace them, well ahead of the boating season,” said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator. There are more than 215,000 registered boats in Iowa.

Lifejackets for children are based on weight and must be replaced as they grow. Children’s sizes range from up to 30 pounds, from 30 to 50 pounds and from 50 to 90 pounds.

Adult sizes are rated for those 90 pounds and over and sizes are based on the measurements around the broadest point of the chest, similar to other jackets. Women may benefit from gender-specific life jackets for a better fit.

Have an avid duck hunter or ice angler on your list? Consider a USCG approved float coat – it protects against drowning and serves as an extra layer of warmth plus it comes in camouflage.