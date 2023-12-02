NIACC Presents Candlelight – A Choral Celebration of the Season

North Iowa Area Community College proudly presents Candlelight: A Choral Celebration of the Season at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC Campus at 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 9 th. Joel Everist serves as Artistic Director for the event.

The NIACC Vocal Music Department will present Candlelight and feature the NIACC Choral Society, NIACC Concert Choir, NIACC Jazz Band, NIACC Singers, and Una Vocis. Guest artists include Scott Bell, Percussion; Paul Micich, Evi Horn; Acacia Scott, Harp; and Nordkor Soloists. A true collaboration that represents the heart of North Iowa.

Tickets for Candlelight are $10 for adults, $5 for youth; and will be available at the door the night of the show.